Gaza without Electricity for 30 Continuous Hours

Jul 15 2017 / 7:24 pm
Palestinian in Gaza raise awareness of the unfolding humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave as a result of the power crisis. (Photo: Mohammad Assad, MEMO)

Palestinians took to demonstrate against the dire situation they are living in after electricity supplies in Gaza were cut further, resulting in Gaza having no electricity for 30 continuous hours for the first time since the electricity crisis began earlier in 2017.

Gaza’s last functioning turbine was shut down on Wednesday due to a severe shortage of fuel, plunging the Strip into near total darkness, according to Haaretz.

Gazans protested to raise awareness of the unfolding humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave as a result of the power crisis and salary cuts imposed by the Palestinian Authority in occupied Ramallah on July 14, 2017.

The majority of Palestinians have condemn President Mahmoud Abbas’ policies against the enclave, saying that Abbas aims to impose economic pressure on Gazans to force them to reject Hamas’ rule in the Strip.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

