Long-time supporter of Palestine, and president of the Sinn Féin party in Ireland, Gerry Adams called the International Community once again to recognize a Palestinian State. He called on his own government to upgrade the status of the Palestinian mission in Ireland to full ambassadorial status.

.@GerryAdamsSF ​calls on the government to recognise the State of Palestine & to call for the immediate release of 16-year-old #AhedTamimi, who faces up to 10 years in prison for slapping Israeli soldiers & opposing the harassment her family/community face on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/eVrDGvQDOZ — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 19, 2018

Adams was extremely critical of the US role in the region and Trumps intentions to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

He also called on his own government and the international community to be more active in pressuring Israel to release the hundreds of Palestinian children currently in Israeli prisons.

Adams has visited Palestine on many occasions where he has met with local community leaders, placed a wreath on the grave of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and in recent years has met with leaders of the Hamas movement.

Adams has been an proponent for Palestinian rights for decades and in recent years has been barred by the Israelis from visiting the Gaza Strip. During that time, he likened the Israeli siege and separation wall to Apartheid.

His political party, Sinn Féin strongly supports the Palestinian cause and has organized demonstrations against earlier wars in Gaza.

"@Pray4Pal: Israel's Regime bans Gerry Adams from #Gaza, like it did with Mads Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/8AxXypnTkX" — Bouman, L 🇳🇱 (@pseudovrijheid) December 9, 2014

(PC, Social Media)