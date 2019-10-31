Israel Re-arrests Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar

Just eight months after her release, Israeli occupation forces today arrested Palestinian female lawmaker Khalida Jarrar from her house in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Her lawyer Sahar Francis said Shin Bet security services stormed Jarrar’s house in the early morning and arrested her.

My mom, Khalida Jarrar, was arrested from our house in Ramallah moments ago. Isreali occupation forces raided our home with over 70 soldiers and around 12 military vehicles. Mom and sister were asleep when they approached. #freekhalidajarrar #IsraeliCrimes #Israel #BDS pic.twitter.com/njPyi6ze3a — Yafa Jarrar (@YafaJarrar) October 31, 2019

Jarrar was released from Israeli jail in February after spending 20 months in administrative detention.

First Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Parliament Ahmad Bahar condemned Jarrar’s detention and called for the free world to put pressure on Israel in order to release her and all the other Palestinian MPs.

Ramzy Baroud, Why Is Israel Afraid of Khalida Jarrar? https://t.co/o5KgP9YyOR via @ForPolJournal — Richard Falk (@rfalk13) November 11, 2018

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned the detention of Jarrar and its other members.

“Detention of the MP Khalida Jarrar one of the Israeli actions that exposes Israel’s ugly face in relation to human rights and disrespect of the international law,” Hamas said in a statement following the arrest.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)