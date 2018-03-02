Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem Wednesday forced a Palestinian man to demolish his own house in Issawiya town, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

The property’s owner, Khalil Ali, said that the municipal authorities forced him to demolish his house for allegedly being built without permit.

The 250-square-meter building was about to be finished with a cost of $ 100,000, he added.

"Another Palestinian neighbourhood under constant threat of house demolition or eviction is Silwan in Jerusalem." https://t.co/uTTKimDRnU — Kamel Hawwash (@kamelhawwash) August 28, 2017

However, the municipal authorities issued yesterday a self-demolition order against the property and threatened to charge the owner for the demolition.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center, based in occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, reported that 116 Jerusalemite facilities were demolished in 2017. Nearly 241 residents became homeless as a result.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)