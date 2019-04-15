Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces rounded up ten Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, on Monday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been detained for “suspected involvement in popular hostile activities”.

It did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank — including occupied East Jerusalem — on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

