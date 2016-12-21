Israeli Supreme Court Ratifies Decision to Demolish Palestinian Home in Jerusalem

Musbah Abusbeih has been hailed by some Palestinian factions as martyr. (Photo: via Ma'an)

The Israeli Supreme Court has ratified a decision to demolish the house of Palestinian man, Musbah Abusbeih, who was killed after he carried out a shooting attack in Jerusalem.

The family of Abusbeih lives in his apartment, which is located in Kufur Aqab to the north of Jerusalem.

Jaber Abu Sbeih, Musbah’s brother, explained that the Israeli court ratified the demolition order, which they received nearly a month ago. He explained that the family appealed the demolition order at the Supreme Court, which responded by ratifying it.

Two Israelis were killed in a commando operation was carried out by a Palestinian in Jerusalem#Jerusalem#Palestine#Israel#gaza — Ibrahim Khader (@ibrahimkhader90) October 9, 2016

According to Jaber, the decision means destroying the internal walls of the apartment, which is part of a residential building and shutting it down. The apartment has hosted Musbah’s wife and five of his children, following his death.

According to the court’s decision, the apartment of Musbah will be closed and demolished for “deterrence”.

The Israeli authorities continue to detain the body of Musbah since last October after he carried out a shooting attack in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah that led to the death of one Special Forces person and a settler.

(SILWANIC, PC, Social Media)