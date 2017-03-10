Lieberman Urges US to Withdraw from UNHRC, Stop Support for UNRWA

Mar 10 2017 / 6:30 pm
Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. (Photo: File)

The Israeli Defense Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, urged on Wednesday the US administration to pull out of the United Nations Human Rights Council and to stop its support of UNRWA’s activities, PIC reported.

Lieberman’s statements came during his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which took place on Wednesday in Washington.

The Israeli Haaretz newspaper said, “Lieberman asked the US secretary of state to instruct the State Department to review its policy toward the UNHRC and UNRWA.”

According to Lieberman, these organizations “are not filling their intended goals but rather the Human Rights Council is busy slandering Israel and attempting to harm it by distorting reality.”

Lieberman is on a two-day working trip in Washington and has been meeting with senior officials in the American security establishment.

 (PIC, PC, Social Media)

