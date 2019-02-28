Netanyahu to Be Indicted for ‘Bribery, Fraud’ (VIDEO)

Israel’s attorney general said on Thursday he intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in one case of bribe and two cases of fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu responded in a televised address saying that the corruption charges against him will collapse “like a house of cards”.

He said intends to continue as prime minister “for many more years”.

The long-awaited announcement marks the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has been put on official notice of planned prosecution and deepens uncertainty over his prospects in a tight election race.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said in a statement that he intended to charge the Israeli leader pending a hearing, where Netanyahu would be given a chance to defend himself before charges are filed.

Now it's official. The Israeli prime minster @netanyahu is suspected of bribery and corruption.

Enough for corruption. Enough for occupation and Apartheid. Enough of his friend Trump. pic.twitter.com/LN1mwKTyeK — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) February 28, 2019

The required hearing will likely be after the April 9 election.

The prime minister on Thursday called the allegations a politically motivated “witch hunt” to hurt his re-election prospects.

Netanyahu is facing a tough challenge from a centrist political alliance headed by a respected former military chief of staff, Benny Gantz.

Here's a look at the 4 corruption scandals that have been linked to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/9vDLrjSajk — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 28, 2019

Allegations against Netanyahu include seeking a secret deal with the publisher of Israel’s top-selling newspaper Yediot Aharonot to ensure positive coverage in return for pushing forward a law that would have limited the circulation of a rival publication.

Another probe involves suspicions the premier and his family received luxury presents from wealthy individuals in exchange for financial or personal favors.

Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing and in January said he would not resign even if indicted.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)