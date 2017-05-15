Palestinian Fisherman Shot and Killed by Israeli Forces

23-year old fisherman Muhammad Bakr was shot and killed Monday morning.

A Palestinian fisherman who was shot and injured by Israeli forces off the coast of the besieged Gaza Strip earlier on Monday succumbed to his wounds while hospitalized in Israel, a local NGO reported.

According to the al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, Muhammad Majid Bakr, a 23-year-old resident from the al-Shati refugee camp, was shot by Israeli naval forces at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning while fishing off the coast of Gaza with his brother Umran Majid Bakr.

Umran told al-Mezan that Bakr had been shot in the chest, and was still bleeding when Israeli naval ships surrounded their fishing boat and detained Bakr.

a relative of me who works as fisherman in Gaza sea Muhammed Baker just martyred as Zionists navy shot him this morning while he was fishing — Farah Baker (@Farah_Gazan) May 15, 2017

The Palestinian liaison office officially confirmed Bakr’s death on Monday afternoon.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an that a Palestinian fishing vessel “deviated from the designated fishing zone” in the early morning hours on Monday. As the fishing boat reportedly continued to advance further into sea after Israeli forces fired shots into the air, the spokesperson said, Israeli soldiers shot at the boat.

The spokesperson confirmed that one fisherman was injured and was declared dead once taken to a hospital in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, adding that the case was “under review” by the army.

BREAKING: Gaza fisherman shot dead by Israeli navy: @AFP — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) May 15, 2017

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, Palestinian fishermen have been required to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

Al-Mezan has reported that since the beginning of the year, Israel has seized five fishing boats, detained 14 Palestinian fishermen, shot and injured four, and killed one other fisherman, who drowned after Israeli forces sunk his boat.

According to Ma’an documentation, Bakr is one of at least 22 Palestinians to have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2017, three of whom were killed in the besieged Gaza Strip.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)