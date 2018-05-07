Palestinian Journalists Protest against Israeli Violations in Al-Bireh

On Sunday, tens of Palestinian journalists marched in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, protesting against Israeli violations and crackdowns on media organizations, Quds Press reported.

Marking World Press Freedom Day, the journalists gathered in the Palestinian city after participating in an information conference and headed towards the entrance of the city where an Israeli military checkpoint and illegal settlement, Beit El, are located.

During conference, the speakers detailed Israeli violations against journalists, stressing that these violations are “crimes committed on the behest of Israel’s political leadership.”

#Breaking Palestinian journalist Hashem Hamedeh shot in the head with a tear gas bomb by Israeli occupation forces while covering #GreatReturnMarch #Gaza #Palestine He is clearly marked as a member of the #Press pic.twitter.com/EbnX4aykrq — Said Qaren #Gaza (@saidqaren) April 27, 2018

They noted the latest violations included the murders of journalists Yasser Murtaja and Ahmed Abu-Hussein, who were killed during the coverage of the peaceful Great March of Return in Gaza.

Head of the Syndicate of Palestine Journalists Nasser Abu-Baker said that “these are efforts being exerted to bring the perpetrators of crimes to the International Criminal Court.”

Thousands of mourners partake in the funeral procession of deceased cameraman Yasser Muraja, who was shot dead by IOF at Gaza's border with occupied Palestine on Friday. pic.twitter.com/GF23ZOxfSX — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) April 7, 2018

Abu-Baker stressed that the Israeli crimes are intended to destroy the Palestinian narrative so that only the Israeli accounts are told.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)