Saudi Journalist: ‘Palestinian Issue Must Be Eliminated’

A prominent Saudi journalist has said that achieving peace with Israel is more important than the status of Jerusalem and that the Palestinian issue must be “eliminated”.

Abdul Hameed Al-Ghabin – an influential political analyst and writer – said in an interview with Saudi Arabian TV that,

“Palestinians who do not accept [being] part of the State of Israel should be deported to Jordan and Palestinians in other countries should be naturalised, including Palestinians in the Gulf countries, with compensation.”

A prominent Saudi journalist has said that achieving peace with Israel is more important than the status of Jerusalem and that the Palestinian issue must be “eliminated”. @ClancyReportshttps://t.co/dT5SAnXHc2 — Joan Bates (@joanopinions) April 18, 2019

He continued:

“After nearly 70 years of resistance and the loss of dozens of opportunities, the Palestinian issue must be eliminated.”

The interview formed part of a discussion entitled “The Palestinian Peace Deal: After 70 years, the chances of a Palestinian deal are in dire condition,” which also touched on the topic of Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Saudi journalist: Palestinians who don't accept Israel should be deported

"After nearly 70 years of resistance and the loss of dozens of opportunities, the Palestinian issue must be eliminated," Al-Ghabin said. pic.twitter.com/Hk2aUDCYo1 — INTELCENTRE (@INTELCENTRE) April 17, 2019

Al-Ghabin said of the Holy City:

“It doesn’t interest us what happens with Jerusalem as much as peace between the states interests us. We need to calm things down and make true peace between the two sides.”

He added that as long as Muslims are able to perform prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, Saudi Arabia is indifferent to who controls the city.

Al-Ghabin doubled down on his position on Twitter, adding that “this is a painful fact but it is the reality of what will happen”.