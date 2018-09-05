Spain Condemns US Decision to End Funding to UNRWA

UNRWA has been helping Palestinian refugees since 1949. (Photo: via UNRWA)

The Spanish foreign ministry has condemned the US decision to stop paying additional funding to UNRWA, warning of dangerous repercussions in the region, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

In a statement, Spain rejected the US claim that UNRWA was plagued with corruption and was “irredeemably flawed”.

The Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement:

“For 60 years, UNRWA has been working loyally and contributing to the urgent support and social assistance for Palestinian refugees.”

The statement added:

“The critical financial situation of UNRWA caused by the decision taken by the administration of [US President Donald] Trump seriously threatens the continuity of health, education, and food programmes, which directly benefit Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

