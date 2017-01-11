‘The Boy from H2’ to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival (VIDEO)

“The Boy from H2” Film. (Photo via Youtube)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A short documentary, “The Boy from H2”, by Helen Yanovsky in collaboration with B’Tselem’s field researchers and Camera Project volunteers in Hebron, will premiere at the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017).

According to a B’Tselem statement, the documentary follows 12-year-old Muhammad Burqan, who lives in Area H2 of Hebron. Citing the security of some 800 settlers living in H2, Israel imposes severe restrictions on the movement – by pedestrians and by car – of some 43,000 Palestinians living there.

Palestinian residents are also subjected to routine violence by Israeli security personnel and settlers, for which no one is held accountable,” B’Tselem noted.

B’Tselem added, “This state of affairs has led many of the area’s original residents to relocate, leaving behind mostly underprivileged families.”

The organization asserted that in Area H2, soldiers routinely detain children “on suspicion of stone-throwing. Muhammad, who has nine siblings, is one of those children. His life revolves around his crowded home and the street, where he must deal with the constant presence of Israeli security forces and settlers.”

(PalestineChronicle.com)