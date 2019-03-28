UN Blasts US for Recognizing Israeli Sovereignty over Golan

The United States came under sharp criticism from 14 other United Nations Security Council nations for its decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in violation of international law.

The Security Council met on Wednesday at the request of Syria, which in a letter to the council called the US move a “flagrant violation” of UN resolutions.

The @UN has also made it clear that the status of the Golan Heights has not changed, despite US interference #US #Israel https://t.co/XBFwEliWHv — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) March 27, 2019

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Monday in which the US recognized Israel‘s annexation of the strategic plateau that it seized in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

Speaker after speaker at the council session supported Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and opposed Israel’s annexation after Trump’s proclamation.

South Africa’s UN Ambassador Jerry Matjila said:

“This unilateral action does nothing to assist in finding a long-term peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East.”

Syria’s closest ally, Russia, urged governments to continue to view the Golan Heights as Israeli-occupied territory.

All 28 States of the European Union reject Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the Golan Heights. International law and the United Nations matter — Yasmeen K (@Yasmeenk28) March 28, 2019

Russia’s Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said

“If anybody feels any temptation to follow this poor example, we would urge them to refrain from this aggressive revision of international law.”

The French presidency did not immediately schedule the meeting and diplomats said there would be a discussion at the council about the request. https://t.co/yRLiqrYHKk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 27, 2019

France warned any attempt to turn from international law was “doomed to fail”, as the US prepares to unveil its Middle East peace proposals.

Three Security Council resolutions call on Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights, which it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed – a move not recognized internationally.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)