VIDEO: French Students Walk out on Israeli Ambassador, Chant ‘Freedom for Palesetine’

Apr 2 2017 / 7:59 pm
(Photo: Video grab, Youtube)

Students at Sciences Po Rennes, a public university in northwestern France carried out a mass action on Thursday (March 30, 2017) to support the struggle of the Palestinian people and repeat their refusal to host Aliza Bin Noun, ambassador of Israel and “representative of the government of the extreme right of Benjamin Netanayahu.”

The video includes a five minute long uninterrupted speech “against (Israeli) colonization and apartheid in Palestine.”

