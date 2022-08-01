15-Year-Old Child Hit in the Head by Tear Gas Grenade Fired by Israeli Soldiers

August 1, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

A 15-year-old Palestinian child was hit in the head by a tear gas grenade fired by Israeli soldiers on Monday, in the town of Kufr al-Deek, near Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades at town residents during confrontations that broke out as the army was demolishing a house claiming it was built without a permit.

The child suffered from a concussion and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

