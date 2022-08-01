15-Year-Old Child Hit in the Head by Tear Gas Grenade Fired by Israeli Soldiers

A 15-year-old Palestinian child was hit in the head by a tear gas grenade fired by Israeli soldiers on Monday, in the town of Kufr al-Deek, near Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades at town residents during confrontations that broke out as the army was demolishing a house claiming it was built without a permit.

Israeli forces brutally assaulted a Palestinian man in Salfit, today. pic.twitter.com/vbPCvTJJoe — Amal Esam (@Amalesam16) August 1, 2022

The child suffered from a concussion and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)