2-Year-Old Palestinian Toddler Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire

Two-year-old Mohammad Haytham Tamimi, who was injured on Friday by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, died of his wounds on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The toddler was with his father and mother in their car when a bullet fired by soldiers hit the boy’s head before also injuring the father in his shoulder.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Israel, where he remained on life support until he was pronounced dead, while the father was taken to a hospital in Ramallah.

Tamimi’s body will be transferred later on today to Ramallah and he will be buried tomorrow in his village.

A total of 28 children have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since the beginning of the year, including seven in the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)