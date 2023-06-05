Israeli forces Assault Elderly Palestinian Woman, Arrest Four Young Men in Jericho

Israeli forces assaulted a Palestinian woman and detained four youths on Monday during a raid into the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli occupation forces broke into the camp and detained Mu’ayyad al-Sajdi after raiding and ransacking his house.

Israeli occupation forces arrested the Palestinian brothers Muhammad and Mahmoud Abdo, after raiding and vandalizing their house in #Jericho. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/lDtsBJ9yM0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 5, 2023

Additionally, the Israeli troops detained three others from the city of Jericho and assaulted an elderly Palestinian woman.

According to a report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Israeli occupation forces have killed 112 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of 2023.

(PC, WAFA)