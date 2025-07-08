Scores of Palestinians Detained, Israeli Soldier Injured in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Palestinians were detained during Israeli raids in various areas of the occupied West Bank, while an Israeli soldier was injured in a targeted attack by the Palestinian Resistance, according to the Quds News Network.

The soldier was injured on Monday after an Israeli military force was targeted with a homemade explosive device during a raid on the Balata al-Balad area east of Nablus, the report stated.

Earlier tonight, a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) was hurled at an Israeli military force in the Balata area of Nablus, resulting in the injury of one soldier who was subsequently evacuated to the hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/znTYJtzv1q — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) July 8, 2025

It cited witnesses as saying that resistance fighters threw an explosive device at an Israeli force while it was securing the incursion of a large number of settlers into what is known as “Joseph’s Tomb” in the eastern area of ​​Nablus.

This coincided with the outbreak of violent clashes, during which Israeli forces fired live ammunition at Palestinians in the Balata area and in the town of Qusra, southeast of the city, the report added. Israeli forces also prevented residents from returning to their homes in the eastern area while the settlers stormed the area.

At this moment inside Joseph’s Tomb, east of Nablus: Israeli settlers storm the site and dance inside under heavy protection from the occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/I8gw56ewyd — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 7, 2025

Roads Closed

During the raid, Israeli bulldozers also closed Amman Street and the road leading to the Iraq al-Tayeh area with earth mounds, preventing vehicles from entering or exiting.

Soldiers also intercepted a Palestinian vehicle on Jerusalem Street in Nablus and assaulted the young men inside. One soldier attempted to run over a young man on his way home near Balata Camp, the report stated.

Israeli occupation forces storm the Al-Far’a area southern Tubas in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/J7Lulhx6Sx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 8, 2025

The Medical Relief Society in Nablus confirmed that its crews responded to a local Palestinian injured by shrapnel in the knee and transferred him to the hospital for treatment.

Arrest Campaign

Israeli occupation forces also launched a large-scale arrest campaign, including raids and searches of Palestinian homes, concentrated in Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jenin.

In the Hebron Governorate, occupation forces arrested former prisoner Mahmoud Salhab after raiding his home in the southern part of the city. They also arrested brothers Fadi and Faisal Jihad al-Sabbar during a raid on the city of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

Sources reported to #AlMayadeen that internal Israeli security forces, the Shin Bet, are responsible for the arrest of the Bureau Chief in the #WestBank, Nasser al-Lahham. Sources added that Shin Bet officers were actively looking for electronics and the studio al-Lahham… pic.twitter.com/swPar4frJ4 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 7, 2025

In Bethlehem, occupation forces raided the town of Al-Khader and arrested two young men, Laith Muhammad Subaih, 18, and Moataz Ismail Salah, 16, after searching their homes.

During the raid, occupation forces distributed threatening leaflets to residents and used loudspeakers to warn them against “disturbing the lives” of settlers if they continued throwing stones at their vehicles, the report stated.

Israeli occupation forces were also stationed on the eastern side of the village of Jouret al-Sham’a, south of Bethlehem, and began raiding Palestinian homes and interrogating residents. They also inspected surveillance cameras installed on the facades of homes and shops, raising fears of an impending escalation in the area.

Homes Vandalized

In Ramallah, occupation forces arrested Omar Khaled Abu Attia after raiding his home in the Al-Amari refugee camp, south of the city. This coincided with raids on the towns of Silwad, east of Ramallah, and Budrus and Kharbatha Bani Harith, west of the city.

During the raid on the town of Budrus, occupation forces raided the home of former prisoner Baha Awad and severely beat him, requiring his transfer to the hospital. Awad has been arrested several times since the beginning of Israel’s aggression on Gaza.

Israeli bulldozers demolish an under construction residential building in the Al Salam neighborhood of Anata town, northeast of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/xlczd7dDX8 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 8, 2025

In Jenin, occupation forces arrested Islam Abu al-Haija from his home in the town of Yamoun, west of the city, after vandalizing its contents. Meanwhile, the town of Bir al-Basha witnessed a widespread arrest campaign, including raids on homes, field investigations, and the expulsion of farmers from their lands, the report stated.

Israeli special forces also raided the home of former prisoner Sultan Khalouf in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, continuing their pursuit of him following a series of repeated raids on his home over the past few months.

Hebron

In Hebron, a large number of settlers stormed Khirbet Hamrush east of the town of Sa’ir, north of the city, this morning, according to QNN.

The settlers set up a settlement tent on top of Mount al-Hadeeb, paving the way for a new settlement outpost there, under heavy protection from the occupation army. Palestinians in the area are prevented from grazing sheep or engaging in agricultural work due to the ongoing attacks.

Israeli settler militias attack the Hamrush area in the town of Sa’ir, northern Hebron in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/zAndpKkwSa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 8, 2025

This move comes just days after the establishment of a settlement outpost on Mount al-Jummah in the city of Halhul, north of Hebron. Mobile rooms were installed and the Israeli flag was raised above them, as part of a plan to establish the “Ma’alit Halhul” settlement in a strategic location overlooking Bypass Road 60, linking the settlements south and north of Hebron and fragmenting the governorate, the report stated.

Mount al-Jummah, on which an Israeli military post was previously located, is a strategic point, rising 1,000 meters above sea level and overlooking most of the neighborhoods of the city of Hebron and the surrounding towns, according to the report.

YESTERDAY: Israelis build a new outpost after taking control of Jabal al-Jumuja, in the village of Halhul, north of Hebron, West Bank. The mountain overlooks the settlement of Karmei Tzur and the roads leading to the Gush Etzion settlement, built on usurped Palestinian land. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WVhFPPLzBG — Activestills (@activestills) July 7, 2025

QNN cited observer reports as noting that the new settlement project includes the construction of 22 Israeli communications towers and transmitters, at an estimated cost of approximately 50 million shekels, as part of a broader plan to strengthen settlement control over the governorate.

Jericho

On Tuesday evening, illegal settlers renewed their attacks on Palestinian residents in the village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The settlers stormed the village and grazed their livestock between the homes of the residents, a provocative move that has sparked fear among the locals, the report stated.

Ongoing attacks by settlers backed by the Israeli occupation target Palestinian homes, where residents wake up to strangers invading their houses and ordering them to

leave — a daily scene that turns Palestinian existence into a “crime.” اعتداءات متواصلة لمست وطنين مدعومين من… pic.twitter.com/AifHgBpyxi — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 7, 2025

Hassan Malihat, the general supervisor of the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, warned that the recurrence of such attacks could be a prelude to a forced displacement of communities in the Jordan Valley.

He called on the international community to provide protection to the residents and take action to stop these ongoing violations.

Masafer Yatta

Meanwhile, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, illegal settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, stole a donkey and vandalized agricultural lands, WAFA reported.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh told WAFA that a group of settlers from the illegal Mitzpe Yair outpost raided Khirbet al-Qawawees, where they stole a donkey belonging to Palestinian farmer Jabr Awad.

Israeli settlers let their sheep graze on private Palestinian land in Masafer Yatta region, to the south of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/kyKo8V9ayC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 8, 2025

The settlers also unleashed large herds of sheep near Palestinian homes and among fruit-bearing trees, causing significant damage to the crops. In addition, they seized several water wells and barred members of the Abu Aram al-Naameen family from accessing them.

This incident reflects a wider campaign of settler violence, aimed at forcibly uprooting Palestinian communities and paving the way for the expansion of illegal settler outposts, the report stated.

(PC, QNN, WAFA)