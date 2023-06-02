Israeli Forces Injure Two-Year-Old Palestinian Toddler in Military Raid near Ramallah

A 2-year-old Palestinian toddler and his father were injured by Israeli gunfire on Thursday night in an Israeli military ambush in the village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Bilal Tamimi, a local journalist and activist, told WAFA that an Israeli army force laid an ambush for a vehicle at the entrance to the village.

RT @swilkinsonbc "Israeli troops target Palestinian journalists while they were reporting on the israeli invasion on the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah pic.twitter.com/rMkHufBhB6" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) June 1, 2023

As soon as the vehicle approached them, Israeli soldiers rained the vehicle with bullets, injuring a toddler with a gunshot in his head and his father in his arm.

The toddler and his father were in their home’s front yard, which is adjacent to an Israeli army checkpoint at the entrance to the village.

The toddler and his father were rushed to the hospital for treatment and their health condition is not yet clear.

(PC, WAFA)