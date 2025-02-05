30 Detained, Curfew Imposed: Israel’s Crackdown in the Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have announced the imposition of a curfew in Tamoun, south of Tubas, to last a few days.

The Israeli army’s offensive in the occupied northern West Bank entered its 16th day on Wednesday with at least 30 Palestinians detained, including a child and former detainees in the past 24 hours.

Israel launched Operation Iron Wall in Jenin and its refugee camp on January 21, killing 25 Palestinians to date.

Israeli forces continue the aggression on the city of Jenin and camp for the 16th consecutive day, killing 25 Palestinians, leaving dozens of injuries, detentions, house bombings, siege, forced displacement, and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

On January 27, the military expanded its offensive to Tulkarm, where four Palestinians were killed, and on Sunday, it extended to the Tamoun and Al-Far’a refugee camps in Tubas Governorate.

Curfew on Tamoun

On Wednesday morning, an Israeli drone bombed an area in Tamoun, south of Tubas, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported. The report noted that on Tuesday drones bombed eight areas in the town. No casualties were reported.

Israeli occupation forces arrest 4 Palestinian youths during their ongoing invasion of the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas in the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to storm and besiege the town of Tamoun and the Far’a camp, south of Tubas, for the fourth consecutive day. In Tamoun, the occupation forces continue to raid and search dozens of homes and detain their owners.

Israeli occupation forces also announced on Wednesday the imposition of a curfew in Tamoun. It was announced via loudspeakers that the ban on movement in the town would last until next Friday, according to WAFA.

Jenin Besieged

Israeli drones also continued to fly over the besieged Jenin refugee camp, with explosions heard across the area, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The occupation forces continue to besiege Jenin Governmental Hospital, after bulldozing its entrance and the main street leading to it, according to WAFA.

Rescue teams search for survivors after the israelis detonate a home in the Dam area of Jenin: children can be heard under the rubble screaming

The director of Jenin Governmental Hospital Wissam Bakr said the hospital was almost empty, due to the Israeli procedures and harassment of patients entering or exiting it. The hospital serves 40,000 people in the Jenin Governorate.

Bakr said the hospital was able, after about a week from the beginning of the aggression on Jenin, to resume receiving cancer patients and dispense the necessary treatments for those who were able to reach them. The outpatient clinic department remains closed.

Tulkarm Homes Taken Over

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces destroyed parts of the city’s infrastructure, turned several homes into military barracks, and forced hundreds of families to flee.

Israeli occupation forces continue the ongoing aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the tenth consecutive day, amid military reinforcements and the forced displacement of hundreds of families from the camp under threat.

According to official figures, 75 percent of the Tulkarem refugee camp’s residents have been displaced, Anadolu reported.

The army also raided homes in Tammun and Al-Far’a refugee camp, forcing residents out and using some buildings as military positions, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces carried out field interrogations of dozens of Palestinians and destroyed infrastructure in the area.

Dozens Detained

The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 30 people, including a child and former detainees, in the occupied West Bank during the last 24 hours, WAFA reported.

Israeli raids in Tulkarm continue in its 10th day
At least 30 more Palestinians arrested by Israeli army in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank
75% of residents of Tulkarm refugee camp reportedly displaced

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestine Prisoners Society said in a joint statement that the detention operations took place in the cities of Tulkarm, Tubas, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Ramallah, Nablus, Qalqilya, and Jerusalem.

The total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has risen to over 11,000, according to the organizations.

Death Toll

At least 70 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said Israel had displaced 5,000 families during its offensive in the northern West Bank.

The escalation in the occupied territory followed the Gaza ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19, after more than one year of Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)