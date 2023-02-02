Jewish Settler Assaults Palestinian Child near Nablus

An illegal Jewish settler assaulted on Thursday a Palestinian boy from the town of Huwwara, near the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Suleiman al-Mukhtar, the boy’s father, told WAFA that an illegal Jewish settler driving in Huwwara stopped his vehicle and pepper-sprayed his 14-year-old son Faysal, who was standing on the side of the street when the settler passed by.

Jewish settlers, protected by the army and with a green light from their racist government, have recently escalated their violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories.

According to a report issued by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers carried out more than 700 attacks against Palestinians and their properties during the month of January.

