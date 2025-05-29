600 Days of War: Scores Killed in Israeli Strikes, Journalist Death Toll Reaches 221

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As entire families are buried beneath collapsed homes, Gaza’s medical teams warn of a worsening catastrophe amid fuel and supply shortages.

At least 41 Palestinians were killed and many others injured in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza early Thursday morning, according to medical sources. The death toll among journalists in the Gaza Strip has now reached 221.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 19 Palestinians were killed and numerous others wounded in an Israeli bombardment targeting residential areas in the Al-Bureij refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip.

Citing medical sources, Al-Jazeera reported that the victims included three children and a woman. The strikes targeted a home and a kindergarten near Old Gaza Street and Halabi Square in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza.

Gazans bid farewell to loved ones deliberately slaughtered in Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/nld8DZloc9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2025

The dead and injured were transported to Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, while civil defense crews continued search and rescue operations under difficult conditions.

Elsewhere, emergency workers recovered the body of a Palestinian killed in an airstrike on the Abu al-Kass family home near the Sanafour intersection in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Medical teams estimate that around 20 people remain trapped under the rubble, as ongoing Israeli shelling and a severe shortage of equipment hamper rescue efforts.

The Ministry of Health also reported that Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday killed 63 Palestinians.

In a separate attack, five Palestinians were killed and several others, including children, were injured when Israeli forces targeted a charitable organization’s vehicle delivering food to displaced families on Al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City.

Footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows Israeli forces shelling residential neighborhoods in the Tal al-Zaatar area of Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza, causing massive destruction.

Under dire conditions and with only basic tools, Civil Defense and medical teams are digging through the rubble to recover bodies and locate the missing after Israeli forces bombed the Al-Azzam family home in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/S8dv8Gh7el — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2025

Targeting the Press

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate confirmed that the number of journalists killed in Gaza has risen to 221, following the assassination of journalist Moataz Mohammed Rajab on Wednesday evening. Rajab was killed when Israeli warplanes struck a civilian vehicle on Al-Nafaq Street as he was covering the humanitarian crisis.

The Syndicate condemned Rajab’s killing, describing it as part of Israel’s systematic targeting of journalists documenting the ongoing atrocities.

Thursday marks 600 days since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip, backed by the United States. Crossings remain closed, aid is blocked, and famine is spreading—already claiming the lives of several children.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed or wounded over 177,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—with more than 11,000 still missing under the rubble.

(PC, AJA)