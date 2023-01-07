Kushner Reveals Washington Pressured Tunisia to Dismiss Pro-Palestine UN Ambassador

Jared Kushner revealed in his memoirs that the Trump administration pressured Tunisian authorities to dismiss the former Tunisian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Moncef Baati, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, the reason behind the dismissal was that in 2020, he prepared a draft resolution condemning the “deal of the century” proposed by Trump.

The decision to dismiss Baati in 2020 sparked widespread controversy in Tunisia, especially since it came after Baati prepared the draft resolution condemning the “deal of the century”.

The Tunisian presidency denied at the time that it was subjected to US pressure to dismiss him. Likewise, the Foreign Ministry faced widespread criticism after it accused Baati of “collaborating” with Israel and “conspiring” against the country’s security.

