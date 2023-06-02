69 Organizations, Faith Groups to Launch Apartheid-Free Campaign in the US

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A coalition of faith groups and secular organizations will officially launch an ‘Apartheid-Free Campaign’ in the United States, according to a statement issued by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC).

In the statement, a copy of which was sent to the Palestine Chronicle, AFSC said that “more than 65 congregations, faith groups, and organizations have come out today calling themselves ‘apartheid-free’ and pledging to take action against Israeli apartheid.”

“Israeli apartheid devastates lives and destroys communities,” said Dov Baum, director of Economic Activism for the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC).

“It is time for progressives in the US to stop their misguided and indiscriminate support of this racist regime and call for true equality and freedom for all people in Palestine/Israel.”

In its statement, the group also called “on congregations, faith communities, schools, and organizations to take a pledge to work against apartheid in all its forms and support an end to Israeli apartheid against Palestinians.”

The initiative will be launched on June 6, the anniversary of the 1967 Israeli occupation of Palestine.

(The Palestine Chronicle)