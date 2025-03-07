By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities restricted entry to the mosque compound to males over the age of 55, women over 50, and children under 12.

Despite Israeli restrictions, tens of thousands of Palestinians flocked to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department, cited by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, nearly 90,000 worshippers performed the Friday prayers at the mosque amid a heavy police presence.

Despite the massive Israeli restrictions, thousands of Palestinian Muslims managed to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on the first Friday of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/FjLj4If4et — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 7, 2025

Since the early hours of Friday, around 3,000 Israeli occupation forces were deployed in the old city and at checkpoints leading to the Al-Aqsa compound.

Worshippers were subjected to intensive identity checks, WAFA reported, and thousands were denied access to the compound under the pretext of not having the necessary permits.

Numbers Limited

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the restrictions on Palestinian worshippers’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers during Ramadan, the Al Jazeera Arabic website reported.

A statement issued by Netanyahu’s office said the government approved the security establishment’s recommendation to allow a limited number of worshipers from the occupied West Bank to enter the mosque in accordance with the procedure followed last year.

Palestinian worshipers wait at Qalandiya checkpoint on their way to Al-Aqsa Mosque for the first Friday of Ramadan. Israeli authorities allow only men over 55 and women over 50 from the West Bank to enter Jerusalem — a violation of the freedom of worship. pic.twitter.com/o0l8DJYK85 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2025

According to the recommendation, only men over 55, women over 50, and children under 12 would be allowed to enter the mosque compound, provided they obtained a prior security permit and underwent a comprehensive security check at the designated crossings.

Footage published on social media showed dozens of Palestinians flocking to the Qalandia checkpoint in order to get to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the occupation’s restrictions and the cold and rainy winter weather.

Israeli authorities have been preventing Palestinians from the occupied West Bank from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of Ramadan, in accordance with its policy implemented since its war on Gaza began in October 2023, reported Al Jazeera.

Ibrahimi Mosque Restrictions

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religions Affairs said the Israeli occupation forces refused to hand over all sections of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron (Al Khalil) to the Ministry, as is the custom on Fridays during Ramadan.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry called the move a “dangerous and unprecedented” step, particularly given its timing during the holy month of fasting, WAFA reported.

Israeli occupation forces are tightening restrictions on worshippers and obstructing their access to the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron on the first Friday of Ramadan. Earlier today, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs announced that Israeli… pic.twitter.com/XuO9zWGPPQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 7, 2025

The Ministry said this was part of a systematic plan to obstruct the full opening of the mosque’s halls and courtyards to Muslim worshippers.

According to the Ministry, the traditional procedure for the first Friday of Ramadan involves the Ministry’s Director and custodians receiving full responsibility for the mosque, preparing to open it entirely to Muslim worshippers. However, this year, officials were shocked when the Israeli authorities prevented access to the Eastern Gate area, which is designated for female worshippers during Friday prayers, the report added.

Concerning Shift

The Ministry expressed concern that, if approved, this move would lead to a permanent shift in control over the mosque, with new restrictions being imposed gradually, furthering efforts by Israeli authorities to take full control over the site.

The Ministry further stressed that this action appeared to be aimed at appeasing settler groups who oppose the full opening of the mosque to Muslim worshippers, the report noted. There are growing fears that these actions were part of a broader strategy to convert the entire mosque into a synagogue for Jewish worship.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, Israeli forces have also restricted access to the mosque for Palestinians under the age of 25.

Nablus Mosque Set Ablaze

Israeli occupation forces raided several mosques in the Old City of Nablus at dawn on Friday, and set fire to the Al-Nasr mosque.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said in a statement that “Israeli forces stormed Al-Nasr Mosque in Bab al-Saha in the Old City at dawn today, set it on fire, and prevented Nablus municipal firefighters from extinguishing the blaze, causing extensive destruction.”

💢 Israeli army set fire to historic Al-Nasr Mosque in Nablus city, northern occupied West Bank 🕌 Al-Nasr Mosque is one of Nablus’ most important historical landmarks, originally built as Roman-era church before being converted into mosque in 1187 https://t.co/wSb1sc0qK6 pic.twitter.com/AiYaYmVZuq — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 7, 2025

Israeli forces also “raided several mosques in the Old City without warning, desecrating their interiors.”

“Such actions have been unprecedented since the Nakba of 1948, and they reflect Israel’s blatant disregard for religious, moral, and international norms that guarantee the right to worship and access holy sites,” Nablus Endowments Director Nasser Al-Salman said, according to the statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Salman urged human rights and legal organizations to take immediate action to prevent Israel from continuing its violations against religious and historical sites.

Live Ammunition Fired

The WAFA news agency reported that Israeli military vehicles stormed multiple neighborhoods in the city and its Old City, firing live ammunition, stun grenades, and gas canisters.

In pictures: The aftermath of the arson attack carried out this early morning by Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Nasr Mosque in the Old City of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/8TZJQ7U5UC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 7, 2025

During the incursion, the occupation forces stormed and searched several mosques, including Al-Satoon Mosque, Ajaj Mosque, the Great Salah Al-Din Mosque, Al-Tina Mosque, Al-Nasr Mosque, and Al-Beik Mosque. These mosques, all located in the Old City, were ransacked during the raids.

During the incursion, Israeli forces also raided several homes in Nablus and three Palestinians were detained.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank, with at least 65 Palestinians killed and several injured, as well as tens of thousands displaced in the occupied territory since the army’s offensive escalated on January 21.

(PC, AJA, WAFA, Anadolu)