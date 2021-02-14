Israeli Forces Open Fire at Gaza Farmers, Force Them Back

Israeli forces stationed on the border with the Gaza Strip opened fire at Palestinian farmers working in their lands near the border today, forcing them to leave the area, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported

Israeli occupation soldiers, stationed at the military watchtowers overlooking the border area east of Gaza City, fired several rounds of live bullets and teargas at the farmers, forcing them to leave the area to avoid being shot.

A Palestinian farmer works in his land while the Israeli military uses an earth-moving machine to raze agricultural land in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Tz2EqJBECD — Yaser Abuiteiwi (@Y3Df2) February 8, 2021

No injuries were reported.

Israel does not allow Palestinians to reach their lands along the Gaza border with Israel and often infiltrate the borders to either destroy the land and level it or to build dirt mounds causing serious damage to fertile agricultural land.

The Israeli occupation army regularly opens fire at people near the border fence with Gaza, including farmers attending to their land, in order to keep them as far from the border as possible.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)