A Bedouin Wedding in Gaza: A Fascinating Experience of True Palestinian Tradition (PHOTO ESSAY)

The Ibdaa Cultural Center in Bethlehem’s Al-Duheisha refugee camp organized an activity to support the Scottish Celtic Football Club after the club waved Palestinian flags during an international playoff game for qualification for the UEFA Champions League […]
The Palestinian Ministry of Health dismissed last night reports by Israeli media outlets that it had received any COVID-19 vaccinations from Israel. The ministry said in a statement that it had been approached by non-governmental […]
The Israeli rights group B’tselem said Sunday that in 170 incidents of Jewish settler violence against Palestinians, Israeli forces did not intervene to protect Palestinians and at times actively joined the attacks. In the report, […]
Be the first to comment