A Bedouin Wedding in Gaza: A Fascinating Experience of True Palestinian Tradition (PHOTO ESSAY)

By Mahmoud Nasser

I was sitting on my couch when my phone rang. It was my uncle, Hassan. He told me that there was a bedouin wedding just outside Gaza City and asked if I wanted to attend and take some photographs.

I immediately accepted.

It was a beautiful spectacle. Everything looked fascinating: the people, the setting, the energy.

Some guests took Shisha. My uncle said it smelt funny.

Just a few moments later, several camels entered, one at a time. They ran in circles as the men climbed on their backs.

My uncle was sure that there would be horses, too, but they didn’t arrive and I was disappointed.

However, my disappointment didn’t last long, as the caravan of camels continued to amaze me.

Finally, the groom arrived atop a camel’s back wielding a rifle. His close relatives stood by his side, also wielding their guns.

Then, the camel show came to a halt, and a traditional dance called ‘Dihya’ commenced.

Everyone started to dance an inch-perfect choreography.

I had never been to a bedouin wedding before. It is something truly unusual.

These are the small things that Gaza has to offer, the things that make life here worth living.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)