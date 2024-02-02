From Paris to Brussels – Protestors Chant ‘Stop the Genocide’ (VIDEOS)

February 2, 2024 Blog, News
A march in support of Palestine that began on January 20 in Paris ended in Brussels in front of the European Council building. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Protestors demanded from European Union leaders a ceasefire in Gaza, economic and political sanctions against Israel and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

A march in support of Palestine that began on January 20 in Paris ended in Brussels in front of the European Council building, where a meeting of leaders was being held on Thursday.

The Anadolu news agency reported that demonstrators gathered in Schuman Square and chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine,” “Israel is killing the children of Palestine,” and “Stop the genocide.” 

Protestors demanded from European Union leaders a ceasefire in Gaza, economic and political sanctions against Israel and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

One of the organizers, Omar Alsoumi, told Anadolu that the EU has a “clear responsibility to stop this genocide, to stop trade deals with Israel and to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.”

“Our people are now starving. The starvation and the bombardment continue,” Alsoumi added.

Adding his voice to the protest was Irish Member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace who emphasized that EU member states, the US and the UK are completely indifferent to the situation in Gaza.

“They have not even called for a cease-fire. They only want a cease-fire on Israel’s terms,” he said at the site. 

Fabienne Minsart from Brussels said she was “disgusted” by what is happening in Gaza and added: “I am shocked to see what Western countries allow.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,287 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*