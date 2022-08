By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Save the Children Foundation, along with Palestine Athletics Federation held a special day of sports activities dedicated to Palestinian orphans in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The event took place at Gaza’s Yarmouk Stadium.

Many boys and girls took part in the various activities which were attended by scores of energetic and enthusiastic spectators.

The Palestine Chronicle was present at the event.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)