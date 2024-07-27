By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US presidential nominee Donald Trump said he was “honored” to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his residence in Florida on Friday.

“Now I’m honored, come on in,” Trump was heard saying as he warmly greeted Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in front of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The meeting comes one day after Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the US capital of Washington, where he delivered a speech to the US Congress on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Trump criticized Harris for comments she reportedly made after her audience with Netanyahu, wherein she raised concern about the “suffering” in Gaza and called for an end to the war.

“I think her remarks were disrespectful… pertaining to Israel. I actually don’t know how a person who’s Jewish can vote for her,” Trump said.

He also said the world “end up with major wars in the Middle East and maybe a third world war” if he does not win the upcoming elections.

Netanyahu also confirmed to reporters who were allowed in to Trump’s residence that Israel would “dispatch a team” to Rome “probably at the beginning of the week” for ceasefire talks.

‘Quickly End War’

On Thursday, the former president said in a Fox News interview that Israel should end the war in Gaza “quickly” as the country was “getting decimated with this publicity.”

“You’ve got to get it done quickly because they are getting decimated with this publicity. And, you know, Israel is not very good at public relations, I’ll tell you that,” Trump said.

During his address to Congress, Netanyahu claimed that there have been no civilian fatalities in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, and called pro-Palestine protestors in the country “Iran’s useful idiots”.

He drew dozens of standing ovations from those present, although about half of all congressional Democrats chose to boycott his speech.

Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in Washington this week against Netanyahu’s visit and the ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza.

Rising Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza which began last October.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)