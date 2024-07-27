By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“By late 2023, the entire population of 2.2 million was classified as facing Crisis conditions or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above), and 80 per cent of the population was internally displaced.”

The Gaza Strip’s entire population, of which 80 percent are internally displaced, suffered from severe food insecurity, according to a new UN report.

“One hundred percent of the population of the Gaza Strip faced high levels of acute food insecurity,” the report titled The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 stated.

Citing the Global Report on Food Crises 2024, the report said this was in comparison to South Sudan, Yemen and the Syrian Arab Republic where more than half of the population faced food insecurity.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), food insecurity is divided into five stages. The first two levels do not require immediate humanitarian assistance, while Phase 3 is called a “crisis,” Phase 4 an “emergency,” and Phase 5 “famine/catastrophe.”

Over 705,000 people in five countries/territories were projected to be facing Catastrophe (IPC/CH Phase 5) levels of acute food insecurity in 2023, “most of them (576 000) in the Gaza Strip.”

The besieged enclave “became the most severe food crisis since IPC assessments were first conducted.”

A health disaster in northern Gaza.. The young man, Muhammad Assaf, 17 years old, from the northern Gaza Strip, was martyred due to malnutrition and the continued siege#Gaza_Famine #GazaGenocide https://t.co/EbB58pHtIH — Rawan (@_Rawaney_) July 26, 2024

Early Projections

“By late 2023, the entire population of 2.2 million was classified as facing Crisis conditions or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above), and 80 percent of the population was internally displaced,” stated the report.

An IPC Special Brief on Gaza dated 18 March 2024 warned of an imminent risk of famine, with more than a quarter of the population facing Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) levels of acute food insecurity, the report noted, “which at that time was projected to expand to threaten half the population – 1.1 million people – by July 2024 if hostilities and restricted access to humanitarian aid continued.”

With continued restrictions to humanitarian access, people in #Gaza continue to face desperate levels of hunger. Over 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition@UNRWA teams work tirelessly to reach families with aid but the situation is catastrophic. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/FwmsjrqmRW — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 15, 2024

The report was jointly prepared by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Program (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) more than 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition in Gaza.

At least 40 Palestinians have died due to starvation and malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza since October 7.

On Saturday, two youths, ages 12 and 17, became the latest casualties of Israel’s imposed blockade on northern Gaza, after succumbing to malnutrition and lack of medicine, reported the Quds News Network.

In June, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), nine out of 10 children in the Gaza Strip are experiencing severe food poverty, amidst the ongoing genocidal war in the enclave.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza which began last October.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)