Abu Obeida: Gaza Resistance Will Bleed the Occupation Army Every Day

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Qassam Brigades spokesman says resistance will inflict daily losses after deadly Beit Hanoun ambush.

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, vowed on Tuesday that Israeli forces would face daily losses in Gaza, following a deadly ambush in Beit Hanoun that left at least five Israeli soldiers dead and 14 wounded.

In a statement published on his Telegram channel, Abu Obeida said the resistance’s battle of attrition—from Gaza’s north to its south—would continue to deal sustained blows to the Israeli military.

He described the Beit Hanoun operation as “a strike to the prestige of the feeble occupation army and its most criminal units,” noting that the area was believed by Israel to be secure.

Abu Obeida warned that the “most foolish” decision Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could make would be to keep troops deployed inside the Strip. He also hinted at the possibility of future captures of Israeli soldiers by Palestinian resistance fighters.

He emphasized that it is the resilience of the Palestinian people and the determination of resistance fighters that “shape the equations and define the next phase.”

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army confirmed that five of its soldiers were killed and 14 others injured in the Beit Hanoun ambush the night before.

Following the operation, the Qassam Brigades published a photo on Telegram, vowing to shatter the Israeli army’s perceived dominance.

Despite the ongoing Israeli bombardment and rising civilian casualties, Palestinian resistance groups have stepped up their operations in recent weeks, inflicting mounting losses on Israeli forces, particularly in northern and southern Gaza.

The Beit Hanoun Operation

At least five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others wounded—some critically—during a major resistance operation in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, on Monday.

The incident occurred when Palestinian resistance fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an armored vehicle transporting Israeli soldiers.

Moments later, fighters reportedly struck a robot loaded with ammunition using an anti-tank missile as it was being prepared. The resistance then shelled the Israeli rescue forces that rushed to the scene.

Residents of Aqsqalon (Ashkelon), near Gaza’s northern periphery, reported hearing a “huge explosion,” while Israeli sources confirmed that one of the wounded is a senior officer.

Spokesman for Hamas's Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida: "The complex operation in Beit Hanoun is yet another blow delivered by our valiant fighters to the prestige of the frail Israeli occupation army and its most criminal units—right in a field it falsely believed to be secure after… pic.twitter.com/0xhowKPdSk — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 8, 2025

The soldiers targeted in the operation reportedly belonged to the elite Yahalom engineering unit, which specializes in explosives and the demolition of Palestinian homes, according to Al-Jazeera.

Helicopters were deployed to evacuate the wounded and opened heavy fire in the area. Israeli outlets described the scene as chaotic, with several military vehicles ablaze.

This attack is part of a broader escalation in resistance operations across the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.

June marked the deadliest month for Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the war, with 20 soldiers and officers killed and many others wounded.

Ten days ago, the Israeli military acknowledged the deaths of an officer and six soldiers in battles in southern Gaza. That announcement came after reports of a complex ambush in Khan Yunis that left four soldiers dead and 17 injured.

(PC, AJA)