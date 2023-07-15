Abu Zakaria, the Famed Turmos Seller of Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ayman al-Ghazal is one of the most famous in Gaza. His eldest son, Zakaria, stands beside his dad to help him.

Ayman al-Ghazali, 43, also known as “Abu Zakaria” is the owner of ‘Abu Zakaria’s Stall’ selling lupines and beans in Gaza City.

He is one of the most famous in Gaza. His eldest son, Zakaria, stands beside his dad to help him.

This little stall takes care of a family of 5. It has done so for the last 20 years.

To prepare his products for the markets, it takes Abu Zakaria three days. That’s how long it takes for lupines – known here as turmos – to be soaked, boiled, salted and ready to be eaten.

As for the beans, he grills them in an oven. When cooked, Abu Zakaria decorates his small platters with lemon and parsley.

Abu Zakaria inherited this job from his father.

“This job doesn’t make one rich, but it may conceal his impoverishment,” Abu Zakaria told the Palestine Chronicle. He smiles as he tends to a new customer.

The man looked tired. He complained about pain in his knees and headaches from standing under the sun for a long time.

There are over two million Palestinians living in Gaza, 65 percent of whom live under the poverty line.

Unemployment in the besieged Strip is one of the highest in the world due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

According to United Nations estimates, more than 60 percent of Gaza’s workforce is unemployed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)