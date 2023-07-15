‘Unite the Union’, Condemns UK’s Anti-Boycott Bill, Reaffirms Support for BDS

Unite the Union, which represents 1.2 million workers in the UK, passed three crucial motions on Friday, July 14, regarding the Israeli occupation and the ongoing Palestinian struggle for freedom.

The resolutions reaffirmed the Union’s ongoing solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle for liberation, support for the Palestinian call for a campaign of boycott, divestment and sanctions until Israel ends its violation of Palestinian rights, and also condemned the UK government’s anti-boycott bill which is currently at committee stage in the House of Commons.

In its conference, Unite noted the anti-boycott shields companies engaged in human rights abuses or environmental destruction by preventing public bodies from cutting financial ties with them over abusive or illegal actions committed in a foreign state, unless expressly permitted to do so by the government.

The bill also violates the rights of Local Government Pension Scheme members, including members of Unite the Union, preventing them from choosing how their deferred wages are invested.

A further motion, which was also passed on Friday, affirms the Union’s recognition that Israel is practicing the crime of apartheid and calls for an end to the UK government’s proposed free trade agreement with Israel.

