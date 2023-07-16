WATCH: Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Al-Qastal)

Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, broke on Sunday into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said scores of Jewish settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups and performed rituals there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing Israeli Jewish settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community.

(WAFA, PC)

