By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian prisoner, Daud Al-Khateeb, 45, died in Ofer prison today only four months before completing his 18-year prison sentence.

Al-Khateeb died as a result of what Palestinian rights activists describe as medical negligence by Israeli prison authorities. Medical negligence is one of the main causes of death of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.

Al-Khateeb was detained by Israeli occupation forces in 2001 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison as a punishment for committing resistance acts against the Israeli occupation.

Throughout the years, Palestinian prisoners carried major strikes in Israeli prisons protesting mistreatment and other horrific prison conditions.

The last Palestinian prisoner to die from medical negligence was Saadi Al-Gharably, 75, who died at Assaf Harofeh medical center on July 6.

(The Palestine Chronicle)