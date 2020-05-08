UN Security Council to Discuss Israel’s Annexation Plan Later This Month

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, said today that the UN Security Council will convene on May 20 to discuss Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, and to mobilize international pressure on Israel to cancel this plan.

Mansour told official Voice of Palestine radio that a meeting will also be held with the presidents of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, as parts of the efforts to mobilize the maximum international momentum rejecting the Israeli annexation plan.

He said the State of Palestine will aim to build “a powerful and broad international front of all components of the international community to confront the [Israeli] policies of annexation”, starting from next July.

it doesn't matter what the #UnitedNations says or does. the US (Pompeo) already gave Israel the green light, in his statement that annexation was Israel internal matter#BDS #Palestine #Palestinian https://t.co/KLPxn25Ulm — kashmir SC 🇬🇧🍁🇵🇸 (@MaqboolButt5) May 8, 2020

On Wednesday, US envoy to Israel David Friedman said that Israel is expected to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank within the coming weeks.

Israel in February began mapping the areas it seeks to seize control of as part of the plan, and is expected to finish that mapping process in the coming weeks, Friedman told Israel Hayom.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)