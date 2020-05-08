UN Security Council to Discuss Israel’s Annexation Plan Later This Month

May 8, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
UN Security Council resolution meeting . (Photo: File)

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, said today that the UN Security Council will convene on May 20 to discuss Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, and to mobilize international pressure on Israel to cancel this plan.

Mansour told official Voice of Palestine radio that a meeting will also be held with the presidents of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, as parts of the efforts to mobilize the maximum international momentum rejecting the Israeli annexation plan.

He said the State of Palestine will aim to build “a powerful and broad international front of all components of the international community to confront the [Israeli] policies of annexation”, starting from next July.

On Wednesday, US envoy to Israel David Friedman said that Israel is expected to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank within the coming weeks.

Israel in February began mapping the areas it seeks to seize control of as part of the plan, and is expected to finish that mapping process in the coming weeks, Friedman told Israel Hayom.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.