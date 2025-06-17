Aid Line Massacre, Resistance Ambushes: 50 Killed in Gaza, Israeli Losses Mount

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Khan Yunis, as Palestinian resistance fighters launched deadly ambushes against occupation forces.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza and sources at the Nasser Medical Complex reported that at least 50 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured by Israeli fire while awaiting humanitarian aid in Khan Yunis on Tuesday morning.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the ministry said that “dozens of martyrs and wounded have arrived at Nasser Medical Complex as a result of a horrific massacre committed by the occupation forces against citizens waiting for aid in Khan Yunis Governorate.”

This latest incident brings the total number of Palestinians killed since May 27—when an American company began distributing aid at various locations across southern and central Gaza as part of a US-Israeli initiative—to at least 338, with 2,831 injured.

The project has faced widespread condemnation from the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, who accuse it of militarizing aid distribution and forcibly displacing civilians.

⚠️Graphic video for the starving victims have been MASSACRED by Israeli occupation forces in Khan Younis! pic.twitter.com/IpBSn6wJGr — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) June 17, 2025

Early Tuesday also witnessed heavy Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardment across the Strip.

In Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, Israeli warplanes targeted a tent sheltering displaced persons near the Kuwaiti Hospital, killing five civilians, including three children, and wounding several others.

Airstrikes also struck shelters and residential tents in the Nuseirat refugee camp, including the home of the Abu Shakyan family and areas near Block C, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

A tent for displaced persons at Al-Salah School in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, was also bombed.

Meanwhile, continuous shelling has been reported in eastern Gaza City, the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, and in the northern areas of Jabaliya and Jabaliya al-Balad. Residential homes were directly hit, causing significant destruction and an undetermined number of civilian casualties.

These attacks unfold amid worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. Aid delivery remains nearly paralyzed, and international observers have warned of an impending health and environmental catastrophe due to the ongoing Israeli blockade and the systematic targeting of aid distribution points.

Israeli Military Losses

As the Israeli military intensifies its ground operations under what it calls ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’, Palestinian resistance factions continue to carry out attacks that inflict growing losses on occupation forces.

On Tuesday, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Hamas fighters detonated an explosive device inside a Namer armored personnel carrier, killing one Israeli soldier and injuring others.

The Israeli military later confirmed the death of a Golani Brigade soldier and said four others were wounded, including one officer in critical condition. Israeli Army Radio cited a higher injury toll, reporting one dead and nine wounded in the incident.

A day earlier, the army announced the death of a captain and injuries to several soldiers east of Khan Yunis in an explosion claimed by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Separately, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, said it ambushed an Israeli force hiding in a building in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area north of Khan Yunis.

The group stated it launched 107 rockets as part of a coordinated assault and shelled the area with mortars. A helicopter was later observed evacuating dead and wounded soldiers.

