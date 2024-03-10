The Identity of Your Dead – Resistance Roundup -Day 155

The remains of an Israeli tank in Gaza. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Just as the Israeli army keeps suggesting that it is closing in on the Gaza Resistance, the fighters of Gaza, almost daily, keep pushing the reset button. 

155 days of war achieved nothing for Israel, aside from an ever-growing civilian death toll, over 100,000 of killed and wounded innocent Palestinians, from the northern to the southern borders of the Strip. 

The Resistance itself, however, remains strong as indicated in the many daily statements issued by Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, and other commanders. 

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Abu Obeida: We previously announced the killing of 7 Zionist prisoners due to the barbaric Zionist raids on the Gaza Strip, and we revealed the names of three of them.

“After examination and verification of the identity of the remaining four deceased, we have confirmed the killing of each of:

1- Itzik Elgarat

2- Alex Danzig

3- Ronen Tommy Angel

4- Eliyahu Margalit

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to seize two Quadcopter drones that were carrying out intelligence missions south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“WATCH: The remains and debris of the enemy’s vehicles after targeting them on the axes of the city of Khan Younis.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“In cooperation with the Mujahideen Brigades and Abdulqader Al-Husseini groups, we bombarded gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in Abu Arayban land in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with barrages of 107mm rockets.

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds show scenes of artillery and rocket attacks on Zionist enemy gatherings east of the Central governorate of the Gaza Strip.2

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed a number of operations against the positions and deployment of the “israeli” army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Saturday, 09-03-2024, as follows:

“- Eastern Sector:

1- At 06:30, targeting the Al-Baghdadi site with a Burkan missile, hitting it directly.

2- At 15:05, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Hounin Castle with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

3- At 16:00, targeting the Ruwaisat al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

4- At 16:00, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Jabal Nather with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

5- At 16:05, targeting the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“- Western Sector:

1- At 16:00, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted an “israeli” drone in the border areas with occupied Palestine with appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return to the occupied lands. 

2- At 16:15, targeting gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the Karantina Heights with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

3- At 20:30, targeting an Israeli” enemy mechanized patrol as it entered the Al-Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

4- At 21:15, targeting an Israeli military force in the vicinity of Jabal Adir with appropriate weapons, directly hitting it and causing its members to fall between dead and wounded.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

