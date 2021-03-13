Al-Qudwa: ‘It’s Time for Fatah Leaders to Stand against Abbas’

Senior Fatah leader Nasser Al-Qudwa has called on Friday for Fatah leaders to stand against Mahmoud Abbas, who he described as “the main reason for Fatah’s weakness”, Arabi21.com reported.

Al-Qudwa’s remarks came in response to Fatah’s decision to dismiss him over his attempt to run for the parliamentary elections on a separate list to Fatah.

“I think a lot of the Palestinians want to change as they believe it is the time to choose a new track for hope,” Al-Qudwa added, referring to his proposal to reform Fatah as a condition for him to run on the official list for parliament.

Criticizing the rapprochement between Fatah and Hamas, he explained:

“It is not difficult for Hamas to face Fatah due to what I have warned about. The cooperation between member of Fatah Central Committee Jibril Al-Rajoub and Hamas Deputy Chief Saleh Al-Arouri is weakening Fatah. Therefore, the president must bear this in mind.”

Al-Qudwa stated that he is still committed to supporting jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti if he runs for presidency, because “there are no other choices on the table.”

Al-Qudwa shared that he was afraid that the relationship between Al-Rajoub and Hamas would bring Iran to the West Bank “via the back door”.

He also warned that Al-Rajoub might use the national reconciliation and the elections for serving himself and not the Palestinian people.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)