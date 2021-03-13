VIDEO: Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Palestinian Family in Masafer Yatta

A 45-year-old Palestinian man and his wife were today injured when Jewish settlers attacked them in Masafer Yatta in southern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Rateb Jabour, a local activist, told WAFA that Jewish settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement outpost of Mitzpe Yair assaulted Said Alayan and his wife and children while they attending to their land in the al-Qawaqis area of Masafer Yatta. Said was moderately injured, and was taken to the hospital in nearby Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Jewish settlers also vandalized the family’s car, Jabour added.

Said’s wife managed to capture the Jewish settlers’ attack on video.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)