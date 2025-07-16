Albanese Slams EU for ‘Consciously Supporting Israel’s Genocide’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese accused the EU on Wednesday of “consciously supporting Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians,” after the bloc refused to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel.

“The EU, which had already disgraced itself by entering the Association agreement with Apartheid Israel years ago, is now refusing to suspend it,” Francesca Albanese wrote on X.

“This is the final piece of evidence that the EU is consciously supporting Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. This risks to be the end of EU values,” she added.

Albanese called on EU member states to take legal action, saying “I hope you will activate the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union – PC). But meanwhile, please remember that regional agreements do not obliterate your obligations under intl law.”

“Cut ties with Israel, starting with trade, including of weapons. Do the right thing. Our European history commands it,” she urged.

Human Rights Clause

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs political and economic ties between the two parties, includes a binding clause requiring respect for human rights and democratic principles. Failure to comply with this clause can lead to sanctions or suspension of the agreement, Anadolu reported.

EU foreign ministers met on Monday and Tuesday to discuss growing concerns over Israel’s attacks in Gaza, amid mounting civilian casualties and international calls for accountability. However, member states were unable to reach a consensus, resulting in no formal decision to suspend the agreement or impose sanctions.

‘Unlawful Betrayal’ – Amnesty

Amnesty International also condemned the EU’s decision as an “unlawful betrayal”.

“The EU’s refusal to suspend its agreement with Israel is a cruel and unlawful betrayal – of the European project and vision, predicated on upholding international law and fighting authoritarian practices, of the European Union’s own rules and of the human rights of Palestinians,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty’s Secretary General, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Callamard stressed that European leaders had the opportunity “to take a principled stand against Israel’s crimes, but instead gave it a green light to continue its genocide in Gaza, its unlawful occupation of the whole Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and its system of apartheid against Palestinians.”

She emphasized that the EU’s own review” has clearly found that Israel is violating its human rights obligations” under the terms of the Association Agreement.

“Yet, instead of taking measures to stop it and prevent their own complicity, member states chose to maintain a preferential trade deal over respecting their international obligations and saving Palestinian lives,” she continued.

“This is more than political cowardice. Every time the EU fails to act, the risk of complicity in Israel’s actions grows. This sends an extremely dangerous message to perpetrators of atrocity crimes that they will not only go unpunished but be rewarded,” Callarmard stated.

She pointed out that member states were presented with 10 options, including full suspension of the agreement, the EU suspension of its preferential trade and/or research pillars, an arms embargo, sanctions on Israeli ministers, halting visa-free travel for Israeli citizens to the EU, or banning trade with Israeli settlements.

“None of these options gathered the necessary support during today’s meeting of foreign affairs ministers,” Callamard stressed.

She urged member states to “take unilateral or concerted steps to bring their actions in line with international law, which takes precedence over both EU and national law.”

