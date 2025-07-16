By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“This is not only a humanitarian catastrophe. It is a crisis for international humanitarian law and the rules-based international order.” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Chief

One in ten children screened by UNRWA in Gaza is “now malnourished,” the UN body has said, warning that the “shattered” health system in the enclave is overwhelmed as the Israeli blockade continues.

“Before the war, acute malnutrition was rarely seen” in the enclave, UNRWA’s Director of Communications, Juliette Touma told a press briefing on Tuesday.

“1 in 10 children screened by UNRWA in #Gaza is now malnourished,” UNRWA @JulietteTouma briefs the press at @UNGeneva. Before the war, such cases were almost unheard of. Now, Gaza’s shattered health system is overwhelmed — and aid is being blocked by the Government of Israel.… pic.twitter.com/3b8S2qONef — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 15, 2025

She said an UNRWA nurse “that we spoke to told us that in the past he only saw these cases of malnutrition in textbooks and documentaries.” Today, however, “he’s treating them face-to-face in the UNRWA health center.”

Gaza’s “shattered health system is overwhelmed — and aid is being blocked by the Government of Israel,” the UN agency stated on X, adding that the “world cannot continue to look away.”

Over 800 Aid Seekers Killed

UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said “more than 870 starving people were killed while desperately trying to access food from a flawed distribution system” in Gaza.

“The UN including UNRWA + partners must be allowed to do their work & bring in humanitarian assistance at scale including for children,” he said on X, warning that any additional delay to a ceasefire “will cause more deaths.”

Crisis for Rule-Based Order

On Wednesday, Lazzarini addressed the Hague Group meeting in Colombia saying that “erasing the identity and history of Palestinian refugees have become an objective of the war in Gaza.”

“This is not only a humanitarian catastrophe. It is a crisis for international humanitarian law and the rules-based international order,” Lazzarini stated.

Told the Emergency Conference of States in Bogotá: “Entire families, entire neighborhoods, an entire generation are being wiped out in #Gaza. Hundreds of @UNRWA staff-our colleagues our friends- have been killed. Aid is blocked. Civilians are not protected. The war in… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) July 16, 2025

“When civilians are no longer protected, when aid is obstructed, when an entire population is punished, the very foundations of our shared humanity are at risk,” he added.

‘Real Action’ Urged

Lazzarini said that was the reason he welcomed the formation of the 30-nation Hague Group, describing it as “a coalition of states determined to uphold international law and protect the lives of Palestinian civilians.”

“This is a moment for courage, for leadership, for action. I urge all governments that believe in the United Nations Charter, in the Geneva Conventions and in the future of our common humanity to raise their voices and turn their commitments into real coordinated action,” he stated.

“The world is watching and the people of Gaza cannot wait,” Lazzarini stressed.

An emergency meeting of The Hague Group is underway in Bogota, Colombia “in response to Israel’s ongoing and escalating violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the crime of genocide, and will focus on coordinated legal and diplomatic measures to bring them to an end,” according to the group’s website.

According to the Hague Group, states meeting in Bogota will announce “concrete actions to enforce international law through coordinated state action — to end the genocide and ensure justice and accountability.”

The Hague Group was established in The Hague on January 31, 2025 — by the states of Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa, “in response to the grave violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

(PC, Anadolu)