Bombings, Clashes, Hospitals under Siege – Gaza Genocide Continues

Dr. Khalil Al-Dakran, spokesperson for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, warned that operating rooms and ambulances could cease functioning within hours due to the lack of fuel.

Israel carried out new massacres in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah while fierce clashes are ongoing between Palestinian Resistance groups and invading Israeli forces in Rafah and Jabaliya, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to Al-Jazeera, 15 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed, and others injured in an Israeli bombing targeting the Ministry of Social Development’s headquarters in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

The building was housing a large number of displaced Palestinians.

Additionally, eight civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, in the north, 16 Palestinians, including at least ten children, were killed when Israeli forces bombed a five-story house belonging to the Shabat family in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, reducing it to rubble.

Furthermore, ten people, mostly children, were killed, and others injured in another Israeli bombing that targeted displaced people in a school and a mosque, also in the Al-Daraj neighborhood.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, two Palestinians were killed, and others injured in an Israeli strike on a house.

AL-JAZERA: Israeli occupation targeted Hamdan Street in the Al-Faluga area in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, with air and artillery bombardment. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/fkXjx99u99 pic.twitter.com/rX6qmgqrhv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 24, 2024

Targeting Hospitals

Al-Jazeera reported a power outage at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah due to fuel depletion.

The hospital, serving nearly one million people, is now in a critical state, with over 1,200 patients’ lives at risk.

Dr. Khalil Al-Dakran, spokesperson for the hospital, warned that operating rooms and ambulances could cease functioning within hours due to the lack of fuel.

Fierce Clashes

In the southern city of Rafah, fierce clashes are ongoing as Israeli forces intensified their operations.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday the continuation of military activities in the Brazil and Shaboura neighborhoods in Rafah and mentioned operations in the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from its central and southern regions.

The army also announced the deployment of the Netzah Yehuda battalion for a specific operation in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza.

During a sea tour off the coast of Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated plans to deploy more ground and air forces to maintain military pressure on Rafah and create conditions for rescuing Israeli captives.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched violent raids on the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Fakhoura neighborhood, west of the Jabalia… pic.twitter.com/OfGnKzDpfq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 24, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,011 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)