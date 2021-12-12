Algerian Players Raise Palestinian Flags after Beating Morocco (VIDEO)

Algeria secured a place in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup on Saturday by beating Morocco in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, winning 5-3.

The quarter-final fixture at Qatar’s Al-Thumama stadium saw the two North African teams level in the second half, after Algeria’s Yacine Brahimi scored first in the 62nd minute, with Morocco’s Mohammed Nahiri equalizing just two minutes later.

Congratulations to Algeria on their quarter final victory against Morocco, with players raising the Palestine flag in their celebrations 🇩🇿 🇵🇸 #ArabCup2021 pic.twitter.com/neUg0mWEzE — FC PALESTINA (@fc_palestina) December 12, 2021

The action continued into extra time, as Youcef Belaïli scored from 40-yards giving Algeria the lead again, only for Badr Benoun’s late goal for Morocco in the 111th minute sent the game to penalties.

Upon the referee’s final whistle, the Algerian players celebrated their victory, not only with their national flag but also showed their long-established solidarity with the Palestinian cause by raising Palestinian flags and kufiyas.

احتفال لاعبين الجزائر ورفع علم فلسطين 🇵🇸🇩🇿#الجزائر_المغرب pic.twitter.com/l3T4Ylely8 — محمد الجبور 𓂆 (@mohammed_jbour) December 11, 2021

The game comes amid growing political tensions between the two neighbors, especially following Morocco’s controversial normalisation with Israel last year, which Algeria has been consistently opposed to.

Algeria will face hosts Qatar in the semi-finals after they thrashed the UAE 5-0. The other fixture will be between Tunisia and Egypt.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)