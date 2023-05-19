‘Manchester United vs. Real Madrid’ Brings Joy to War-Stricken Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite a bloody Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which lasted for five days, Palestinians in the besieged region tried to reclaim an element of normalcy following the declared ceasefire on May 13.

And, as always, sports, particularly football, was one of the main channels used by Gaza youth to escape the war and siege, however briefly.

The Palestine Chronicle joined a group of young Palestinians watching a highly anticipated game between the English Premier League team, Manchester United, and La Liga’s Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The game, which ended in the surprising loss of Real Madrid 4-0, resulted in the qualification of Manchester United to the Champions League final, scheduled to take place on June 10 in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)