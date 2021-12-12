WATCH: Palestinian Man Moved to Hospital Due to Injuries Sustained during His Arrest

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian young man sustained critical injuries Saturday night after being acutely beaten and detained by Israeli occupation soldiers, who savagely raided his family’s home in the village of Qilqis, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Members of the Salhab family told WAFA that scores of Israeli occupation soldiers raided the house of Abdessalem Salhab, assaulted and beat up the residents of the house, especially Ahmad, Abdessalam’s son, who was brutally beaten and taken away by the soldiers.

The family was later informed that Ahmad had been moved in critical health condition to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Eyewitnesses also told WAFA that the Israeli occupation army stormed and searched the houses of relatives of Abdessalem Salhab in middle of the night. Some of the relatives also reported being physically assaulted by Israeli soldiers during the raids.

Other arrests of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces were also reported in other areas of the occupied West Bank, including in the central province of Ramallah.

Almost on a daily basis, Israeli occupation forces carry out raids targeting populated Palestinian communities for arrests or searches. The practice, mostly carried out at nighttime, has become a routine under Israeli military regime.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

