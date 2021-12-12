Israeli PM Heads to UAE in First Official Visit since Normalization

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to meet the Gulf state’s de facto ruler in the highest-level visit since the countries formalized relations last year, Reuters reported.

The trip comes amid heightened regional tension as world powers’ try to renew a nuclear deal with Iran.

Israeli occupation’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates today for a high-profile public visit, where he is expected to meet with the UAE's de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Zayed, Israeli reports said today. pic.twitter.com/3g07NNMhKT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 12, 2021

“I will be going out today to the United Arab Emirates, in the first visit ever by an Israeli prime minister,” Bennett told a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Abu Dhabi.

Israel's PM Naftali Bennett to pay first-ever visit to UAE and meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan https://t.co/VSfeNGg2CZ pic.twitter.com/7Duzv0fyAW — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 12, 2021

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized relations with Israel under a controversial US-sponsored deal, dubbed the ‘Abraham Accords’. The agreement was slammed by Palestinians and much of the Arab world as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

(The New ARAB, PC, Social Media)