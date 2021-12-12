Israeli PM Heads to UAE in First Official Visit since Normalization

Naftali Bennett addresses the Israeli Knesset. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to meet the Gulf state’s de facto ruler in the highest-level visit since the countries formalized relations last year, Reuters reported.

The trip comes amid heightened regional tension as world powers’ try to renew a nuclear deal with Iran.

“I will be going out today to the United Arab Emirates, in the first visit ever by an Israeli prime minister,” Bennett told a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Abu Dhabi.

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized relations with Israel under a controversial US-sponsored deal, dubbed the ‘Abraham Accords’. The agreement was slammed by Palestinians and much of the Arab world as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

