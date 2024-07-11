Quds Force Commander Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Gaza Resistance – Iranian News Agency

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, visited on Thursday the resistance front and met with its senior leaders.

According to news websites citing the Iranian News Agency, Qaani reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the resistance of the people of the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian reports did not specify the date, location, or the individuals Qaani met with. However, the announcement of his visit coincides with ongoing escalations between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, a key ally of Iran.

Iran has consistently reiterated its support for what is known as the Axis of Resistance, which includes resistance groups in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, the escalation between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah has intensified, raising fears of a full-scale war, especially with the Israeli army announcing the approval of operational plans for a large-scale attack on Lebanon.

The announcement of Qaani’s visit coincides with a message from Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, to Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Pezeshkian assured Haniyeh that Tehran “will continue its comprehensive support for the oppressed Palestinian people until they achieve all their goals, regain their rights, and liberate Jerusalem.”

Additionally, on Monday, President Pezeshkian sent a message to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s support for the Resistance and the people of the region against the illegitimate Israeli occupation.

He expressed confidence that the Resistance movements in the region would not allow the Israeli occupation to continue its war tactics and aggression against the people of Palestine and the broader region.

(PC, AJA)